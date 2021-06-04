Sunshine bakes Stateline as temperatures climb through the weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As temperatures warm up, one would expect pop up thunderstorms. Unfortunately, as severe drought expands across the Stateline, rain chances remain minimal.

Heating up:

It's official! Temperatures in Rockford officially hit 90° Thursday afternoon. The big reason this happened is because the air mass on top of the Stateline is so dry. When there is a lot of water vapor in the air, air molecules aren't able to expand as much. This is why the Southeast U.S. doesn't frequently see 100°+ temperatures.

Be sure to have sunscreen through the weekend.

A repeat is ahead for Friday, despite some morning cloudiness. Those early clouds could bring a stray raindrop or two to the windshield, however don't expect a widespread rain event. Clouds clear by Friday afternoon, with sunshine sticking around through the remainder of Friday.

Sunny skies and hot weather stick around through the weekend, with highs Saturday and Sunday getting into the lower to middle 90s. Dew points start to climb through the upcoming weekend, which could lead to heat index values a handful of degrees warmer. Heat indices should generally remain below advisory level, but be sure to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks if spending time outdoors.

Temperatures this weekend heat into the low-to-mid-90s.

The heat does look to stick around through much of next week, but the 90°+ days might take a break. Regardless, average highs through the middle of June remain in the upper 70s and lower 80s, so consistently above average temperatures look likely. Some indications point toward a bit of a more "typical" temperature regime by next weekend.

Dry weekend leads to showers next week:

Drought conditions continue to worsen across Northern Illinois, but some relief is possible next week. Rain and thunderstorm chances look hit and miss, so don't count on any widespread or soaking rainfall.

Rain chances gradually return next week.

Looking through the middle of June, it appears as drier conditions across the Upper Midwest are favored. The adage that "drought begets drought" holds true as the region continues to dodge consistent rain chances.