Special Weather Statement issued June 4 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

The ongoing moderate to severe drought will be paired with hot,

dry, and breezy conditions this afternoon. While most of the

vegetation is greened up enough to limit the wildfire threat, dead

vegetation and other debris is very dry and thus susceptible to

rapidly catching on fire. This is particularly the case in

normally moist areas such as marshes, where there will be a

localized threat of more rapid fire spread. Use extreme caution

with any outdoor burning and in the disposal of smoking materials.