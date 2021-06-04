Special Weather Statement issued June 4 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago IL

Special Weather Statement issued June 4 at 4:00AM CDT by NWS Chicago ILNew
The ongoing moderate to severe drought will be paired with hot,
dry, and breezy conditions this afternoon. While most of the
vegetation is greened up enough to limit the wildfire threat, dead
vegetation and other debris is very dry and thus susceptible to
rapidly catching on fire. This is particularly the case in
normally moist areas such as marshes, where there will be a
localized threat of more rapid fire spread. Use extreme caution
with any outdoor burning and in the disposal of smoking materials.