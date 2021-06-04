Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond back in court, state must define force used in case

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rockford Police Officer Eric Thurmond was back in court, virtually, Friday afternoon.

Thurmond is charged with criminal sexual assault and unlawful restraint for an alleged sexual assault in May 2019.

In a pretrial conference Friday, his defense argues the alleged force used in the sexual assault case was not specific and needed to be thoroughly proven by the state. His defense went on to argue the alleged victim gave three different statements to a grand jury, which then later indicted Thurmond.

The state disagreed, and said a witness and alleged victim would give their side of the story in court. Ultimately, the judge agreed with the defense and said the state must define the alleged force used in the case.

The state has until July 2 to do so.

Thurmond has been on administrative leave from the Rockford Police Department for roughly two years. Last month, Judge Debra Schafer denied a motion to dismiss the case.

Thurmond made national headlines for his role as a ROCK House Officer, where officers live in taxpayer-funded homes in communities with high crime rates. He moved out of that ROCK house in October, 2019, after he was put on administrative leave in May, following the alleged crime.