Rare contested UW Regents president vote at key moment

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A University Board of Regents power struggle between an appointee of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and former Republican Gov. Scott Walker comes to a head with a vote on who will lead the governing body for the next two years. Friday’s contested election for president of the Board of Regents is the first in nearly a decade and comes as the board prepares to launch a search for a new UW System president. Only about one in 10 of the past 51 board president elections has been contested. Regent Ed Manydeeds, appointed by Evers, is running against Michael M. Grebe, a Walker appointee.