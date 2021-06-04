Overnight crash leaves one dead in Winnebago County

ROCKFORD (WREX) — One person is dead after a single vehicle crash early Friday morning in Winnebago County.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office says it happened around midnight in the area of N. 2nd St. and Machesney Blvd.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a black Jeep on its roof in the grass just east of E. Mall Drive.

Authorities say the only person in the vehicle, a man, was thrown from the vehicle and found several feet away from the Jeep. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office says a preliminary investigation shows the Jeep was traveling south on N. 2nd St. near Copper Drive when the driver lost control of the vehicle, went into the northbound lanes and hit a telephone pole.

The victim's name has not been released at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is the 24th deadly crash in Winnebago County this year.