Northwestern hires NCAA executive Derrick Gragg as AD

Northwestern has hired NCAA executive Derrick Gragg as its athletic director. He will replace Jim Phillips, who left Northwestern last year to become commissioner of the Atlantic Coast Conference. Northwestern had promoted deputy AD Mike Polisky to the job last month. He stepped down amid backlash over him being named in a sexual harassment lawsuit against the school by former Wildcats cheerleaders. Gragg is a former Vanderbilt football player and former AD at Tulsa and Eastern Michigan. He was named senior vice president for inclusion, education and community engagement at the NCAA last fall.