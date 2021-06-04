Senate GOP rejects Biden infrastructure plan, prep new offer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republicans are panning President Joe Biden’s latest infrastructure proposal. Republicans view his proposed 15% corporate minimum tax as unnecessary, according to a person granted anonymity to discuss the private talks. They are preparing to bring their own revised offer Friday. Biden and lead GOP negotiator Sen. Shelley Moore Capito are set to talk again Friday as negotiations grind on. The White House has said next week is a deadline to see if there can be for progress toward a deal. Meanwhile, Democrats are taking steps to pass it on their own, if talks with Republicans fall apart.