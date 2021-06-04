Gov. Pritzker signs redistricting maps for General Assembly, Supreme Court

(WSIL) — After reviewing the General Assembly’s proposed maps, Governor JB Pritzker signed three new maps into law that he says “reflects Illinois’ diversity.”

The maps outline new districts for the General Assembly, Illinois Supreme Court and Cook County Board of Review.

Illinois Senate map

Illinois House map

“Illinois’ strength is in our diversity, and these maps help to ensure that communities that have been left out and left behind have fair representation in our government,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “These district boundaries align with both the federal and state Voting Rights Acts, which help to ensure our diverse communities have electoral power and fair representation.”

You can see the House map here and the Senate map here.

The governor’s office says the district boundaries account for population changes in the state, particularly in the regions that saw the most population loss as recorded by U.S. Census’ American Community Survey.

Illinois Supreme Court map

The General Assembly Redistricting Act of 2021 (HB 2777), the Judicial Districts Act of 2021 (SB 642) and the Cook County Board of Review Redistricting Act of 2021 (SB 2661) take effect immediately.