SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Brandon Crawford homered and drove in four runs, Anthony DeSclafani pitched six solid innings and hit an RBI double, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Chicago Cubs 7-2. Buster Posey and Alex Dickerson added two hits apiece to help the Giants win the opener of the four-game series between two of the hottest teams in the National League. San Francisco has won seven of nine to improve to an NL-best 35-21.