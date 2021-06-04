Browns sign rookie LB Owusu-Koramoah, starred at Notre Dame

CLEVELAND (AP) — Versatile linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoha signed his four-year rookie contract with the Cleveland Browns. After some NFL teams were scared off by a medical report and the former Notre Dame star’s size, the Browns traded up and selected him with the No. 52 overall pick. Owusu-Koramoah had been projected as a first-rounder by most draft experts. Cleveland plans to use the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder in multiple defensive sets. Owusu-Koramoah is the sixth member in Cleveland’s rookie class to sign. Only former Northwestern cornerback Greg Newsome II, a first-round pick, and Auburn wide receiver Anthony Schwartz, a third-round pick, remain unsigned.