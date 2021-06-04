US intel report on UFOs: No evidence of aliens, but …

WASHINGTON (AP) — Whatever or whoever they are, they’re still out there. But a new U.S. government report fails to give a definitive explanation of UFOs spotted by military pilots. It finds no evidence they are linked to aliens — but doesn’t deny the possibility either. The report due to Congress later this month examines unexplained sightings from recent years that in some cases have been captured on video of pilots exclaiming about objects flying in front of them. Two people briefed on the report say it does not rule out that what pilots have seen may be new technologies developed by other countries.