US agency: Fatal tour bus crash shows safety shortcomings

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Federal investigators say a tour bus crash that threw more than a dozen people onto a remote Utah highway in 2019 and killed four Chinese tourists highlights a lack of safety standards for bus roofs and windows. The National Transportation Safety Board released its final report on the crash Thursday. It happened after the driver drifted off the road and overcorrected as he steered back into the lane near Bryce Canyon National Park. The report found the death toll was worsened by the roof caving in during the crash and the inconsistent seatbelt use by the passengers.