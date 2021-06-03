Rivets bring on Winnebago grad Jace Warkentien for 2021 season

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets are still waiting for most of their roster to arrive for the season, as college playoffs haven't ended yet. The team has brought on local talent, as Winnebago grad Jace Warkentien gets a chance to play in front of familiar faces for the summer.

"Oh it's going to be awesome, I haven't played in front of my friends and family in a long time," said Warkentien. "It's been my parents pretty much at games so it's going to be really cool playing in front of people I know.

Warkentien also looks forward to honing in on his craft on the mound while being in front of the hometown fans.

"Obviously you always want to throw harder," said Warkentien. "But I want to work on my changeup and slider especially because those are two really good out pitches for me that I need to hone in I think."

Warkentien will is enter his senior year in the fall at Western Illinois University.