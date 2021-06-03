Skip to Content

Rivets bring on Winnebago grad Jace Warkentien for 2021 season

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 7:22 pm
7:16 pm Top Sports Stories
WARKENTIEN 2

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Rivets are still waiting for most of their roster to arrive for the season, as college playoffs haven't ended yet. The team has brought on local talent, as Winnebago grad Jace Warkentien gets a chance to play in front of familiar faces for the summer.

"Oh it's going to be awesome, I haven't played in front of my friends and family in a long time," said Warkentien. "It's been my parents pretty much at games so it's going to be really cool playing in front of people I know.

Warkentien also looks forward to honing in on his craft on the mound while being in front of the hometown fans.

"Obviously you always want to throw harder," said Warkentien. "But I want to work on my changeup and slider especially because those are two really good out pitches for me that I need to hone in I think."

Warkentien will is enter his senior year in the fall at Western Illinois University.

Author Profile Photo

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

More Stories

Skip to content