Police investigating deadly hit and run in Loves Park

LOVES PARK (WREX) — An investigation is underway in Loves Park after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car Wednesday night.

The Loves Park Police Department says it happened around 11:20 p.m. in the 5700 block of E. Riverside Blvd., in the area of Ack Ack Nursery.

Police say the pedestrian was walking in the area they were hit by a car. The car then drove off, according to police.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where they later died from their injuries. No information has been released on the pedestrian who was killed.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Loves Park Police Department at 815-654-5015.