Pence: I’ll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence says he isn’t sure he and former President Donald Trump would ever see “eye to eye” over what happened on Jan. 6 but that he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.” Pence made the comments in a speech Thursday at a Republican dinner in the early voting state of New Hampshire. It was his most extensive comments on the events of Jan. 6, when angry Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building, some chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” after the vice president said he did not have the authority to overturn Trump’s electoral defeat.