Moncada, Lamb homer as White Sox beat Tigers 4-1

CHICAGO (AP) — Yoán Moncada and Jake Lamb hit two of Chicago’s four home runs to back Lance Lynn, Hall of Fame manager Tony La Russa closed in on John McGraw for second on baseball’s career wins list, and the White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 4-1. Moncada and Lamb connected in the first two innings as Chicago grabbed a 2-0 lead. Yasmani Grandal made it 3-1 with a 457-foot drive to right-center against Casey Mize. Tim Anderson added a solo shot in the eighth off Daniel Norris. La Russa picked up career victory No. 2,762 to move within one of McGraw, and the White Sox won for the eighth time in 11 games.