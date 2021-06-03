Lynn expected to start as White Sox host the Tigers

Detroit Tigers (23-32, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (33-22, first in the AL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (3-3, 3.28 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 47 strikeouts) White Sox: Lance Lynn (6-1, 1.37 ERA, .91 WHIP, 57 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago and Detroit will face off on Thursday.

The White Sox are 18-11 against AL Central teams. The Chicago offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Yoan Moncada leads the team with an average of .301.

The Tigers are 10-18 against AL Central Division opponents. Detroit has a team on-base percentage of .297, led by Robbie Grossman with a mark of .359.

The White Sox won the last meeting 11-0. Dylan Cease secured his first victory and Moncada went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for Chicago. Matthew Boyd took his third loss for Detroit.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 19 extra base hits and is slugging .492.

Jeimer Candelario leads the Tigers with 17 extra base hits and 18 RBIs.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Tigers: 5-5, .217 batting average, 2.79 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: (hamstring), Jace Fry: (microdiscectomy), Jimmy Cordero: (tommy john surgery), Luis Robert: (hip), Eloy Jimenez: (left pectoral), Adam Engel: (right hamstring).

Tigers: Jose Urena: (forearm), Julio Teheran: (shoulder), Erasmo Ramirez: (right pectoralis), Wilson Ramos: (spine), Grayson Greiner: (left hamstring).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.