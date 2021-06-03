IRS data: Illinois 3rd biggest loser of people, biggest loser of incomes in 2019

IRS data: Illinois 3rd biggest loser of people, biggest loser of incomes in 2019New
(WSIL) — A Wirepoints analysis of the Internal Revenue Service’s just-released 2019 migration data shows Illinois lost, on net, 82,000 residents to other states that year.
The state ranked third-worst nationally for net resident losses.
Illinois’ tax base also took a hit as a result of that flight, losing a net $6 billion in Adjustable Gross Income (AGI) to other states. That, too, was the third-worst performance in the country. But when measured as a share of total income, Illinois’ losses were the nation’s worst.
Wirepoints’ analysis uses national state-by-state migration data compiled by the Internal Revenue Service.
Click here for a breakdown of the migration data from the IRS.
The Census reported Illinois was one of just three states nationally to lose population between 2010 and 2020. West Virginia and Mississippi were the other two states.
RELATED: Illinois losing 1 Congressional seat after 2020 Census
The key findings from the IRS data include:
- Illinois lost a net 81,770 tax filers and their dependents in 2019. Those losses were the third worst in the country, with only California and New York losing more residents, 165,355 and 152,703, respectively.
- On a per capita basis, Illinois also ranked 3rd-worst for net out-migration, with losses of 0.64 percent of its population. Only Alaska and New York fared worse, with losses of 1.02 percent and 0.78 percent of their populations, respectively.
- As a result of those net resident losses, Illinois lost a net $6.0 billion in Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) in 2019. Illinois’ losses were the third worst in the country, with only New York and California losing more AGI, $9.0 billion and $8.8 billion, respectively.
- Based on a percentage of total income, Illinois ranked worst nationally for income losses. Illinois lost 1.41 percent of its total AGI in 2019. Alaska and New York ranked second and third, with losses of 1.35 percent and 1.15 percent of their AGI, respectively.
- The three biggest net gainers nationally of residents and their incomes in 2019 were Florida, Texas and Arizona. Florida was the biggest winner by far, gaining a net 126,789 people and $17.7 billion in AGI. Texas gained 114,194 people and $4.0 billion in AGI. Arizona gained 65,967 people and $3.8 billion in AGI.
- The Illinoisans who fled Illinois in 2019 earned, on average, nearly $21,000 more than the residents Illinois gained from other states. That’s the biggest gap since 2000. Outgoing residents earned nearly $92,000, while incoming residents made just $71,000.