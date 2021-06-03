IRS data: Illinois 3rd biggest loser of people, biggest loser of incomes in 2019

(WSIL) — A Wirepoints analysis of the Internal Revenue Service’s just-released 2019 migration data shows Illinois lost, on net, 82,000 residents to other states that year.

The state ranked third-worst nationally for net resident losses.

Illinois’ tax base also took a hit as a result of that flight, losing a net $6 billion in Adjustable Gross Income (AGI) to other states. That, too, was the third-worst performance in the country. But when measured as a share of total income, Illinois’ losses were the nation’s worst.

Wirepoints’ analysis uses national state-by-state migration data compiled by the Internal Revenue Service.

The Census reported Illinois was one of just three states nationally to lose population between 2010 and 2020. West Virginia and Mississippi were the other two states.

The key findings from the IRS data include: