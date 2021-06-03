Organizer of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil said to be arrested

HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong media say police have arrested an organizer of the annual candlelight vigil commemorating China’s bloody crackdown on pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square. The reports say Chow Hang Tung was arrested on the 32nd anniversary of the crackdown early Friday. Chow is the vice chair of The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, which organized the vigil now banned for a second year. It is not clear why Chow was arrested, and police have yet to comment on the matter. Chow said in an interview with The Associated Press last month that she was expecting to be imprisoned at some point for her activism.