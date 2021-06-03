French military suspends joint operation with Mali military

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — France says it is temporarily suspending joint military operations with Malian forces until the West African nation’s junta complies with international demands to restore civilian rule. The announcement late Thursday comes amid growing pressure for Col. Assimi Goita to step aside. Goita deposed the country’s civilian transitional leaders late last month, grabbing back control of Mali nine months after his first coup d’etat was carried out. The African Union and regional bloc ECOWAS already have suspended Mali’s membership. The European Union has also threatened targeted sanctions.