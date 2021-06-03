First 90° day in nearly 280 days is in sight for the upcoming weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Climbing temperatures dominate the late week weather headlines, as the first 90° high is right around the corner. The heat shows no sign of bringing afternoon shower or thunderstorm chances.

Getting "hot, hot, hot":

Buster Poindexter's 1990 hit song "Hot Hot Hot" is the theme song for the rest of this week. Temperatures have steadily risen over the last several days, but heat cranks up even more starting Thursday.

High pressure across the Western U.S. gradually expands across the Upper Midwest through late week. This brings temperatures into the middle and upper 80s both Thursday and Friday.

Even warmer weather gets underway for the weekend, with highs both Saturday and Sunday climbing into the lower 90s. For perspective, the last time temperatures were above 90° in Rockford was back on August 28th, 2020.

Saturday is likely to bring the region's first 90° high of 2021.

While heat advisories and excessive heat warnings build out West, heat indices locally should remain below advisory threshold this weekend.

Heat is building out West.

Temperatures do take a bit of a drop through next week, but middle to upper 80s isn't exactly "cooler." The long-range outlook through the middle of June favors above average temperatures.

Rain is hard to come by:

The large area of high pressure out West gradually pushes in and as it does so, diminishes rain chances. In the short-term, the only chance for rain through Friday comes in during the morning hours. Don't get hopes high, because most model guidance keep showers north of the Stateline.

As the weekend brings that dominating high pressure closer to home, rain chances go back to 0%. Drought conditions could expand as heat cranks up, with the latest drought update indicating severe drought for some in Northern Illinois.

Rain chances remain slim through the weekend.

Rain chances start to inch up into early next week, with an isolated shower possible Monday. Slightly better rain and thunderstorm chances move in Tuesday and Wednesday, as high pressure slides east. Unfortunately, for gardeners in the Stateline, it looks like soaking rainfall isn't likely over the next ten days.