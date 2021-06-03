EU plans digital ID wallet for bloc’s post-pandemic life

LONDON (AP) — The European Union has unveiled plans for a digital ID wallet that residents could use to access services across the 27-nation bloc. The European Digital Identity Wallet proposed by the EU’s executive commission is a smartphone app that would let users store electronic forms of identification and documents like prescriptions and school diplomas. Officials envision the wallet allowing a customer renting a car to complete the necessary ID checks and documents digitally and thereby skip the usual wait at an agency counter. Other potential uses for individuals include opening bank accounts, signing apartment leases and enrolling in universities outside their home countries. Accelerating the shift online is part of the EU’s post-pandemic recovery strategy.