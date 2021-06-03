Egypt officials: Fire at juvenile detention kills 6 children

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say a fire at a juvenile detention center in the capital of Cairo killed at least six children. The officials say Thursday’s fire followed a fist-fight between two children in one ward at the facility, which is in the city’s Marj district. More than two dozen children were injured. It is not immediately clear what caused the fire. Local media report that initial investigation has blamed an electric short-circuit for the blaze. Safety standards and fire regulations are poorly enforced in Egypt and have been linked to many deaths.