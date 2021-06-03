Skip to Content

Do I need to get tested for COVID-19 if I’m vaccinated?

U.S. health officials say people who are fully vaccinated can skip routine COVID-19 testing, with some exceptions. Because the vaccines are so effective at blocking COVID-19, vaccinated people face little risk of getting sick or spreading the virus. As a result, U.S. officials recently updated their guidance to recommend against routine screening in most cases, including workplace settings. An exception is if you develop COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and fatigue. Health care workers and people in prisons and homeless shelters should also continue to follow testing guidelines specific to those places. 

