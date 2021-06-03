SEC, Big East latest to scrap intraconference transfer rules

NEW YORK (AP) — The Southeastern Conference and the Big East eliminated their intraconference transfer policies Thursday, allowing athletes to transfer within the leagues without losing a year of eligibility.The decisions were made in each conference by university presidents and chancellors. The changes take effect immediately and are in line with the trend throughout college sports to allow more freedom for athletes who switch schools. Athlete transfers in all Big East-sponsored sports will be governed by NCAA legislation. The SEC’s change will more closely align the conference with NCAA rules. A new NCAA policy passed in April allows athletes in all sports to transfer once and be eligible to play immediately.