US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the U.S. will swiftly share millions more doses of COVID-19 vaccines with the world. The U.S. will be directing most of the excess doses through the lagging United Nations-backed international COVAX program. This promises many more infusions for South and Central America, Asia, Africa and others at a time of glaring shortages abroad and more than ample supplies at home. The announcement came just hours after World Health Organization officials in Africa made a new plea for vaccine sharing because of an alarming situation on the continent, where shipments have ground to “a near halt” while virus cases have spiked.