Belarusian journalist in prison video after flight diversion

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A dissident journalist arrested when Belarus diverted his flight says in a video from prison that he has been set up by an unidentified associate. The footage of Raman Pratasevich was part of an hour-long documentary aired late Wednesday by the state-controlled ONT channel. The film claimed that the Belarusian authorities were unaware that Pratasevich was on board of the Ryanair jet en route from Athens to Vilnius when flight controllers diverted it to Minsk on May 23 citing a bomb threat. In the film, Pratasevich is shown saying that protests against Belarus’ authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko are now pointless amid a tough crackdown and suggesting that the opposition wait for a more opportune moment.