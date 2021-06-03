Air Quality Alert until THU 11:00 PM CDT

Air Quality Alert until THU 11:00 PM CDTNew
Issued by National Weather Service – Milwaukee/Sullivan, WI
Walworth County
…AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR KENOSHA, RACINE, WALWORTH,
MILWAUKEE, WAUKESHA, JEFFERSON, OZAUKEE, WASHINGTON, DODGE,
SHEBOYGAN, FOND DU LAC, MANITOWOC, CALUMET, KEWAUNEE, BROWN, AND
DOOR COUNTIES…
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will remain in effect until
11:00 PM CDT. This advisory affects people living in Kenosha,
Racine, Walworth, Milwaukee, Waukesha, Jefferson, Ozaukee,
Washington, Dodge, Sheboygan, and Fond du Lac Counties.
The air quality index is expected to reach the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS level. Sensitive groups, including children,
elderly people, individuals with respiratory and cardiac
problems, and anyone engaged in strenuous outdoor activities for
a prolonged period of time, should avoid extended outdoor
exposure.
For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov