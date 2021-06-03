Aide: Nicaraguan opposition figure held incommunicado

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan police are holding opposition figure Cristiana Chamorro incommunicado at her home, and have taken away her laptops and cell phones. Chamorro is a potential presidential candidate in the Nov. 7 elections and the daughter of former President Violeta Barrios de Chamorro. He detention is the latest move by President Daniel Ortega to bar opponent to his re-election bid. Arelia Barba, a member of Chamorro’s press team, said Thursday that authorities had cut off the internet service at the home. On Tuesday the government charged Chamorro with money laundering involving alleged financial irregularities related to her mother’s civic foundation, which she headed.