90° weather is just getting started this week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Temperatures hit the 90's Thursday afternoon for the first time this year. The heat is just getting going as we may see several more days of the heat. Once the heat relaxes, much needed rainfall may return to the Stateline.

90 degree streak:

Now that we hit the 90's, get used to that level of heat. We have possibly another 4 days of the 90's before temperatures back off again.

Plan on the 90's each day through early next week.

Friday warms a couple more degrees and into the low 90's. As we've seen all week long, look for a mostly sunny and dry sky. We get a little variety in conditions with breezy southwest winds. The humidity rises a little, but not to muggy levels yet.

The peak of the heat comes this weekend as temperatures approach the middle 90's.

We get similar conditions both Saturday and Sunday. Highs get to the low 90's again, though a degree or two warmer than Friday. Look for more mostly sunny and breezy weather. The humidity keeps rising slowly, so by Sunday the air may feel slightly muggy.

Get ready for several warm and stuffy nights. Temperatures barely cool below 70 degrees each night during the heat streak. The weather remains dry and clear, so you could leave the windows open without having to worry about rain.

We may get to 90 degrees one more time on Monday, then the weather may turn slightly cooler and a lot more rainy.

Rainy pattern next week?:

A change in the weather pattern next week may provide several chances for beneficial rainfall. We could use several inches of rain (though not all at once) to help get rid of the drought conditions expanding around the Stateline. Severe drought is now in some of our area, stretch from Rockford to Lake Michigan.

A surge of humidity next week could set the stage for a rainy pattern that lasts for much of the week.

High pressure anchored over the Carolinas helps send even more humidity our way. With somewhat muggy air in place starting Tuesday, scattered showers and storms may break out daily.

While not a washout each day, be ready for scattered showers and storms nearly every day next week.

While each day won't be a washout, chances are higher that rain and storms bubble up in the afternoon heat. We may see this rainy pattern stretch from Tuesday to Friday. While the possibly rainy pattern won't completely get rid of the drought, it could be a step in the right direction.

Temperatures cool off under the potential clouds and showers. We may slowly fall into the low 80's by the end of next week.