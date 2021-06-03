15-year-old charged with three counts of attempted homicide after Beloit shooting

BELOIT (WREX) — Two people are in custody and three people are recovering from injuries sustained in a Beloit shooting.

Police say the shooting happened on May 13 in the 1300 block of Nelson Ave.

On Wednesday, police say a 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in the 900 block of E. Grand Ave. in connection to the shooting. The boy faces three counts of attempted homicide, according to police.

The shooting left three people with non-life threatening injuries. Police say the victim's are 16, 18 and 19.

Police also say 18-year-old Omar Marin, was arrested Wednesday night at the E. Grand Ave. residence on warrants from the South Beloit Police Department.

No additional information was given on Marin's arrest at this time.