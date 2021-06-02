Wisconsin promotes Chris McIntosh to replace Alvarez as AD

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chris McIntosh is the new athletic director at Wisconsin. He will succeed his former coach, Barry Alvarez. Chancellor Rebecca Blank announced that McIntosh will take over when Alvarez finalizes his retirement in a matter of weeks. The 74-year-old Alvarez announced in April that he was stepping down. McIntosh has worked in the Badgers’ athletic department since 2014 and became deputy athletic director in 2017. He will make $940,000 annually.