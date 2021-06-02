Tito Ortiz quits California city council, citing ‘attacks’

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Former mixed martial arts fighter Tito Ortiz has resigned from his post the City Council of Huntington Beach, California over what he has called attacks by the media. Ortiz was the city’s mayor pro tem and announced his resignation on Tuesday. The former UFC light heavyweight champion was elected in November 2020. His tenure was rocky after he refused to wear a mask at city events and referred to coronavirus safety measures as a conspiracy. His two sons recently made national news when they were sent home from school after arriving without required face masks. Ortiz says he says he made the decision to resign for his family.