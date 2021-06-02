Russian upper house votes to exit from overflight treaty

MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian parliament’s upper house has voted to withdraw from an international treaty allowing surveillance flights over military facilities following the U.S. exit from the pact. Wednesday’s vote comes after U.S. officials told Moscow last month that President Joe Biden’s administration had decided not to reenter the Open Skies Treaty, which had allowed surveillance flights over military facilities before President Donald Trump withdrew from the pact. After the Russian upper house voted to leave the treaty, it would now come to Russian President Vladimir Putin for signing. If Putin endorses the exit, it would take effect in six months. The 1992 Open Skies Treaty was intended to build trust between Russia and the West by allowing reconnaissance flights.