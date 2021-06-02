Pritzker says Illinois is still on track to fully reopen on June 11

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WEEK) -- Gov. JB Pritzker said Tuesday the state is on track to enter Phase 5 of the Restore Illinois plan by June 11.

The governor was speaking during a press conference to highlight the end of the General Assembly's legislative session.

When asked if the state was ready for the next step in the phased plan to reopen the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Pritzker said, "We are, and in fact, it's scheduled for June 11."

In early May of this year, Pritzker did say the state could potentially enter Phase 5 by this date.

Currently, all 11 regions of the state are in the Bridge Phase, a phase that was developed with loosened mitigations from Phase 4 before the state entered Phase 5.

What does Phase 5 mean?

"Testing, tracing and treatment are widely available throughout the state. Either a vaccine is developed to prevent additional spread of COVID-19, a treatment option is readily available that ensures health care capacity is no longer a concern, or there are no new cases over a sustained period. All sectors of the economy reopen with new health and hygiene practices permanently in place. Large gatherings of all sizes can resume. Public health experts focus on lessons learned and building out the public health infrastructure needed to meet and overcome future challenges. Heath care equity is made a priority to improve health outcomes and ensure vulnerable communities receive the quality care they deserve." Restore Illinois website

In this final phase of the plan, conventions, festivals and large events can take place and all sectors of the economy, along with schools and recreation centers can return to normal operations with new safety guidelines and procedures.

When it comes to face masks, Pritzker in May said Illinois would be following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meaning guidelines were eased for those who are fully vaccinated against the virus.