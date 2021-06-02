Motive unclear as firefighter kills colleague at station

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a firefighter has killed a co-worker and wounded another at their small fire station in California’s second deadly workplace shooting in less than a week. Authorities say the off-duty firefighter shot a 44-year-old colleague on Tuesday in Agua Dulce, north of Los Angeles. A fire captain was critically wounded. Authorities say the gunman then went to his house a few miles away, set it on fire and apparently killed himself. There’s no word on a motive for the attack. Last week, a longtime worker killed nine people at a San Jose bus and rail yard before killing himself.