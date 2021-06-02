McIntosh Elementary School celebrates principal’s retirement

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A school in Rockford got to say goodbye to its principal as he gets ready to retire.

McIntosh Elementary School Principal Al Gagliano is retiring at the end of the school year. 2021 is Gagliano's 50th year working at Rockford Public Schools. He has also worked as a teacher and an assistant principal in Rockford. On Wednesday, McIntosh celebrated Gagliano's career with a retirement open house.

"I've been satisfied of the number of students we've had that have been very successful and went on not only to graduate from high school, but then either go on to college or to get involved in a trade school," said Gagliano. "It's very rewarding."

The last day of school for RPS 205 is June 10.