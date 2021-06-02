Local roundup: Hononegah girls soccer, DeKalb softball cruise in Regional Semi’s

Local roundup: Hononegah girls soccer, DeKalb softball cruise in Regional Semi’sNew
ROCKFORD (WREX) — There was no shortage of scoring out of the Hononegah girls soccer team Wednesday afternoon, beating Jefferson 8-0 in the regional semi-finals in the Huntley Sectional.
In high school softball, DeKalb beat Auburn 12-0 and will take on the number one seed, Harlem, Thursday at 4:30.
OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:
Harlem 14, East 1
Hononegah 16, Jefferson 0
Huntley 16, Guilford 0
North Boone 11, Genoa-Kingston 3
Marengo 12, Winnebago 7