Local roundup: Hononegah girls soccer, DeKalb softball cruise in Regional Semi’s

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There was no shortage of scoring out of the Hononegah girls soccer team Wednesday afternoon, beating Jefferson 8-0 in the regional semi-finals in the Huntley Sectional.

In high school softball, DeKalb beat Auburn 12-0 and will take on the number one seed, Harlem, Thursday at 4:30.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Harlem 14, East 1

Hononegah 16, Jefferson 0

Huntley 16, Guilford 0

North Boone 11, Genoa-Kingston 3

Marengo 12, Winnebago 7