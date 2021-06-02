Skip to Content

Local roundup: Hononegah girls soccer, DeKalb softball cruise in Regional Semi’s

10:56 pm Top Sports Stories
DEKALB WEB

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There was no shortage of scoring out of the Hononegah girls soccer team Wednesday afternoon, beating Jefferson 8-0 in the regional semi-finals in the Huntley Sectional.

In high school softball, DeKalb beat Auburn 12-0 and will take on the number one seed, Harlem, Thursday at 4:30.

OTHER SOFTBALL SCORES:

Harlem 14, East 1

Hononegah 16, Jefferson 0

Huntley 16, Guilford 0

North Boone 11, Genoa-Kingston 3

Marengo 12, Winnebago 7

Sam Knox

Sam joined the WREX news team in the Spring of 2020.

He graduated from Emerson College in May of 2020, just two days before moving to Rockford to take the job at WREX as a Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter. He majored in Broadcast Journalism with a minor in Sports Communication.

Sam is originally from Sturbridge, Massachusetts, and has been an avid sports fan his whole life. He played basketball and baseball in high school, and he went on to play collegiate baseball at Emerson.

