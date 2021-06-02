‘It’s a great hometown feel;’ Main Street Meat Co. has something for everyone

ROSCOE, Ill. (WREX) — If you're a fan of bacon, steak or really any kind of meat, Main Street Meat Co. likely has a cut you're going to enjoy.



"We feature a lot of snack sticks, bacon and jerkies," says manger Matt King, "jalapeno cheddar snack stick is my favorite snack stick we make."



King and his family bought the business in the early 2000's and moved into their current location, 9515 North Second St., in 2013.



The store front has dozens of different options for cuts of beef and pork, unique brats and sausages, and sides to go with them. You can also place a catering order or buy ready made entrees for an easy meal.



"It's a great hometown feel here," says King. "Its just a great little community were around. Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, Rockton, South Beloit."

"We have customers that comes from all over and we love it."

King says they pride themselves on their attention to details, the quality of their products and their creativity.



Because of that, perfecting the art of butchering and meat making has become a passion of sorts for him.



"I just enjoy food in general," says King. "I like making different sausages, make tons of different varieties of brats and different snack sticks."



That innovated spirt has helped the business expand into different avenues to better serve more customers.



From having fresh meals and snacks for customers to take home, to wholesaling meat to other local businesses, Main Street Meat Co.'s reach extends far beyond Roscoe.

"We're in 84 locations between Madison and down to Sterling, Illinois."

"We're in all the Fast Fuels and Kelly's Markets, so its fun meeting all those guys," says King.



Main Street Meat Co. is open six days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.