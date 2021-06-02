How proposed redistricting maps could change the district you live in, and who you’d have the chance to vote for

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A proposal on Governor JB Pritzker's desk could change the district you live in and who you're able to vote for in upcoming elections.

The redistricting proposal is somewhat of a political musical chairs. While you may soon live in a new district, so might the person representing you.

For example, Andrew Chesney lives in Freeport and represents the 89th District, which would become the 90th District. Current 90th District leader Tom Demmer, who's based in Dixon, would now represent the 74th District.

The new 89th District would be just east of the 90th District and would encompass pieces of Byron, Winnebago, Rockton, South Beloit, and Rochelle - among other areas. Former 68th District Representative John Cabello has announced he plans on running for that seat.

Maurice West's 67th District would grow some in size, remaining relatively unchanged. Dave Vella's 68th District would no longer occupy as much of Machesney Park but would stretch into Belvidere, an area previously represented by Joe Sosnowski.

Sosnowski's 69th District would also no longer encompass Rockton, South Beloit, or Roscoe. However, it would start at the Wisconsin border and stretch south to just north of Lasalle and Ottawa.

Sosnowski says he and other Republicans were disappointed by the proposed maps given no census data was used to create them, which has been customary in the past.

"Even without a constitutional change we could have set up a process to have bi partisan legislators draw up the map so it just fundamentally we're disappointed in that process," says Sosnowski.

"This is a process that we have to go through every 10 years," says Governor Prtizker. "My hope had been that we would get it passed by the general assembly something that's fair before June 30. They've passed a bill I'm still reviewing that to make a final decision."

Pritzker adds he wishes Republicans would have submitted their own map, but says they were unwilling to do so. The governor has not yet reviewed the maps.

If you'd like to see the proposed house map, click here. You can find the proposed senate map here.



