Gaza’s bereaved civilians fear justice will never come

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — The single deadliest bombing raid of Israel’s fourth war with Hamas killed 22 members of the al-Kawlak family who were buried under the rubble of their homes. Israel’s military says the bombs targeted nearby Hamas tunnels and suggested it had miscalculated the firepower used in the strike, inadvertently killing large numbers of civilians. Rights activists scoff at Israel’s contention that it successfully minimized civilian casualties through precision bombing, saying death and injury of innocents is inevitable whenever powerful explosives are dropped on crowded Gaza. The al-Kawlaks fear justice will never come and that the world will soon forget Gaza again.