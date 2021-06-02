Ex-San Francisco official arrested for attempted robbery

San Francisco’s former public works director, who resigned after being charged with corruption, has been arrested for allegedly trying to rob someone at knifepoint. Police say Mohammed Nuru was booked Wednesday for allegedly pulling a knife and demanding property from someone. A spokeswoman for the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank tells KGO-TV Nuru was volunteering at the bank when he allegedly approached someone eating potato chips in the break room while holding the knife. Nuru resigned last year after being charged with fraud and lying to the FBI. Prosecutors allege he took thousands of dollars from contractors.