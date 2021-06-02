EU eyes revamp of ID check-free zone to improve travel flow

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union wants to revamp Europe’s ID check-free travel area after coronavirus restrictions placed new strains on tourism, travel and business throughout the bloc. The travel zone is made up of 26 countries: 22 EU nations plus Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. Normally, people and goods move freely between these countries without border checks. But government-imposed coronavirus restrictions have hampered free movement. That’s on top of other measures put in place by some countries to restrict migration and counter extremist attacks. The EU plan is to boost external border controls, and police and security cooperation. The EU Commission said Wednesday that better monitoring of the way countries manage their borders would help build trust.