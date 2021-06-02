Community members honor woman shot and killed in Rockford with candlelight vigil

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Saturday, 29-year-old Jordan Thomas was shot and killed in Rockford. On Wednesday, the community came together to honor her.

Community members gathered for Thomas. On Saturday, at around 5 a.m., Thomas was shot and killed near the 2700 block of 19th St.

"Whoever you are, you took someone form us that no one can replace," said Crystal Johnson, a friend of Thomas. "We'll never get her back."

Loved ones held a candlelight vigil for her on the corner of 19th Street and Alton Avenue. While there, people released balloons in the sky to honor Thomas.

"It does feel good to know that everyone loves her," said Johnson. "I know so many people out here. And then there's so many people that just…wow."

Rockford police are still investigating Thomas' death. If you have any information about this incident, call the Rockford Police Department at (815) 966-2900 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at (815) 963-7867.