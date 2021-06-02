Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy

JASPER, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas say a suspect has been arrested in the investigation of a boy reported missing last week in Houston. A child’s body was discovered Tuesday night at a motel in Jasper, and Houston police say they believe that it belongs to missing child Samuel Olson. They’re awaiting a medical examiner’s report for confirmation. Samuel was reported missing by his father’s girlfriend, who said the boy’s mother took him, but police said they don’t believe that’s true. The girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, was arrested at the motel and police expect to file evidence tampering charges against her. Family members say Samuel would have turned 6 over the weekend.