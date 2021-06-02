Chances for rain are hard to come by as temperatures crank up late week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Meteorological summer gets underway with summer-like heat by the weekend as rain chances remain hard to come by.

Starting the slow climb:

Pleasantly cool temperatures early Wednesday give way to a slightly warmer afternoon. High temperatures for midweek reach into the lower 80s in the Rockford area, which is just a handful of degrees warmer than average.

This slight warm up is a sign of what's to come, with highs getting closer to the big 9-0! The climb is a gradual one, with forecast high temperatures Thursday reaching into the lower to middle 80s.

High pressure builds into the weekend, leading to summer-like heat.

Even warmer temperatures settle into the Stateline by Friday, as highs reach into the upper 80s in Rockford. Each passing day introduces just a slight uptick in dew points, so the "muggy" factor returns.

By the weekend, as an upper level dome of high pressure settles in, Northern Illinois gets to baking in summer-like heat. Both days of the upcoming weekend feature highs closing in on 90°. If Rockford does hit 90° this weekend, it will be the first time since late August, 2020.

Records appear safe through the upcoming weekend.

Heat and humidity show no sign of slowing down into next week. An early look at forecast highs keep middle 80s to even upper 80s through next Friday.

Rain chances remain hard to find:

As the heat cranks up across the Central U.S., rain chances remain virtually nil locally. Aside from a very isolated pop-up shower Wednesday, the rest of this week remains generally dry. The only other slim chance for rain comes in Thursday night with a passing disturbance. Officially, precipitation chances remain out of the forecast since it appears best chances for rain stay in Wisconsin.

The Stateline needs rain as drought conditions linger and temperatures heat up.

Drought conditions as the heat cranks up through the weekend could certainly worsen. Each passing day where rain does not fall places the region even more behind in terms of the rainfall deficit.