CBS is champ of television season for 13th consecutive year

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS has been crowned the most popular television network in prime time for the 13th straight television season. CBS has won 18 of the last 19 years. Yet the designation feels less significant every year as it increasingly doesn’t reflect the way people watch television. The Nielsen company says CBS, NBC, ABC and Fox all suffered double-digit declines in viewership despite a year when millions of Americans were stuck at home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. NBC’s ‘Sunday Night Football’ was the most popular program for the 10th consecutive year. Among scripted shows, the champ was also something familiar, CBS’ ‘NCIS,’ which has been on the air since 2003.