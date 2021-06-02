Budapest to rename streets to protest Chinese university

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Budapest city officials are planning to rename streets in an area where a Chinese university loyal to China’s Communist Party is planned, as a way of highlighting human rights abuses by Beijing. The mayor said the streets would be given names such as Free Hong Kong Street. One is to be named after the Dalai Lama, the spiritual leader of Tibet, and another would be dubbed “Uyghur martyrs” in honor of the ethnic Muslim group that some Western countries say is the victim of genocide. He called it a gesture of “solidarity and freedom” with people and groups persecuted by the Chinese Communist Party.