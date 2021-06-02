Skip to Content

Boone County Sheriff to retire after 40 years in law enforcement

Dave Ernest

BOONE COUNTY (WREX) — Boone County Sheriff Dave Ernest announced on Wednesday he won't run for re-election in 2022.

Ernest started as a correctional officer with the Boone County Sheriff's Office in 1983 before he was hired by the Belvidere Police Department in 1986.

He worked for the Belvidere Police for 28 years before he was elected Boone County Sheriff in 2014 and won re-election in 2018.

"Working for the citizens of Boone County is an honor and a privilege," Ernest said. "It is the place where I grew up, raised a family, and love. I am blessed to work with so many honorable and dedicated members of the Sheriff's Office; the future is very bright."

Ernest will serve the rest of his term and retire November 30, 2022

