Athlete of the Week – Cheyenne Nietz

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — 18 wins, no losses. 200-plus strikeouts, pure dominance out of the right arm of Cheyenne Nietz so far this year. The Valparaiso commit was quick to praise her team for this year's success.

"We've done really good together," said Nietz. "We're really close-knit, we keep each other up even when games are close and games are tight or we're struggling, we pick each other up every chance we can. In the dugout, on the field, every at-bat we're talking to each other, we're communicating, that's what's been pushing us through this whole entire season."

One of the bigger wins of the year was when the Lady Huskies took down Hononegah, behind Cheyenne's complete-game shutout and a two-run homer.

"It was a zero-zero ballgame so it was a stressful at-bat but I knew I just go up there be calm and do what I do," said Nietz. "Keep it simple is what Coach K (Kurt) always tells me so it was relief when it got over the fence but it wasn't the end of the ballgame so I knew I had to keep going out there and do my job on the mound."

Head Coach Kurt Head has marveled at Nietz's skills over the years.

"She's a special kid, she's a special talent," said Head. "They don't always come through here, her work ethic, obviously one of my senior captains and just to watch that kid grow from freshman year to now, it's been exciting."

Ever since she was a kid, she's dreamt of putting on that Harlem jersey and taking the pitcher's circle by storm.

"It's cool because I knew people that came through the Harlem program. We have teachers that have the strikeout record at our school so it's cool to see that I'm stepping foot and leaving my legacy in the Harlem softball program."

A stellar senior year thus far, looking to push the Huskies deep into the postseason.